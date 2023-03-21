KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to identify a suspect.

According to the sheriff’s office, the person is suspected to have been involved in “the theft of an elderly Campbell County citizen.”

Police shared a photo of the suspect and said he was last seen driving the black SUV, pictured below.

Anyone with information that could help the sheriff’s office identify the suspect is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Jeremy Goins at 423-562-7446.