EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been edited to correct the officer’s place of employment.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people have been injured following a pedestrian-involved crash in Campbell County.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash took place on August 1 at around 11:17 p.m. A 2021 GB Moto driven by Constance Nicole Shoffner was disabled on the side of the roadway and David Lucus Shoffner was attempting to fix it when a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado stuck him, the motorcycle, and Constance.

Both of the Shoffners were injured as a result of the crash. It is unclear if any charges will be issued for this incident as the preliminary report from the THP listed charges as pending for all parties involved.

David is an officer with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. According to a GoFundMe, he is still in the hospital with multiple severe injuries from the crash.