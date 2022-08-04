CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Campbell County Sheriff Robbie Goins has placed an officer on leave after a video the sheriff’s office said is at least three years old surfaced online which appears to show possible abuse of a K-9.

WATE has reviewed the video which shows two officers with a K-9. One of the officers seems to be attempting to give a command to the K-9 when it starts barking at him. One officer is seen lifting the dog by its leash off of the ground. The K-9 can be heard struggling to breathe.

“This video is deeply concerning to us,” the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. “We have immediately placed the officer involved on administrative leave while this issue is investigated fully.”

According to the sheriff’s office, the video was at least three years old. They also said that it was posted by a fake Facebook account that was created within 24 hours of the video being posted.

“Our office is concerned that someone has held potential evidence for several years and chose until the night before an election to share this,” the sheriff’s office said. “It is clear that the purpose of sharing the video was political, and not in search of doing what is right.”

The sheriff’s office said the K-9 is in good health and showed no signs abuse or neglect.

“It is my job to keep everyone in this county safe – from my neighbors to their dogs,” Goins said. “If animal abuse is happening within our office or in our community, we will seek justice to the fullest extent of the law.”