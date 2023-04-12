JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — Campbell County High School Principal Ben Foust has been reinstated after he was put on leave last month pending an investigation.

Foust’s attorney Greg Isaacs confirmed in a statement that Foust has been reinstated effective immediately.

Foust was suspended without pay in March pending the outcome of an investigation by the Tennessee Department of Child Services and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Isaacs said in a statement that the investigation was spurred by an anonymous telephone tip and investigations by the sheriff’s office and the law firm determined there was no substance to the allegations.

“Principal Foust is extremely pleased to put this behind him and return to the Campbell County High School family of students, teachers, and staff,” Isaacs added in the statement.