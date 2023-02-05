LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Jellico man was arrested in connection to a shooting that left one woman injured Saturday afternoon, according to Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispatch received a call around 3:30 p.m. about a woman being taken to the Tennova Medical Center after she was shot on Little White Oak Road in the White Oak community.

Campbell County deputies and LaFollette police arrived at the emergency room and detained 29-year-old Larry Edward Lovitt II in connection to the shooting.

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents responded to process the scene.

Lovitt was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder. The woman was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.

The investigation is still ongoing.