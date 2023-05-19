A 19-year-old girl was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Friday night in Lincoln County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. (Photo: WKRN)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The principal of Campbell County High School was arrested on Thursday over a speeding ticket from more than 17 years ago.

According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report, Benjamin Foust was the focus of a traffic stop on Highway 66 at North Street just before 8 p.m. on May 18.

It’s not clear why Foust was stopped, but the report shows said Foust was cited for no proof of insurance. The report shows that in the process, a trooper learned Foust had an active warrant out of Claiborne County.

The warrant relates to a traffic ticket from March 6, 2006, when Foust was 25 years old. He was reportedly caught on radar going 74 in a 55-mile-per-hour zone. He was also cited for no proof of insurance at the time.

The ticket shows Foust paid the 10-dollar fine on May 19, 2023, and the second of the two charges were dismissed.

“Benjamin Foust was picked up for an outstanding ticket from 2006 and released after paying costs. Mr. Foust made an honest mistake that was immediately rectified. Our firm is investigating the extraordinary circumstances regarding this arrest for a minor traffic offense that occurred 17 years ago,” reads a statement from Foust’s attorney Greg Isaacs.

In April, Foust was able to go back to his job at Campbell High School after spending several weeks on leave due to a DCS investigation. Ultimately, Foust was reinstated. His attorney said then that the investigations by the sheriff’s office and the law firm found there was no substance to the allegations.