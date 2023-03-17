KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The principal of Campbell County High School has been suspended without pay amid a Department of Child Services investigation, according to school system officials.

The Campbell County Director of Schools Jennifer Fields and a Board of Education member said Principal Benjamin Foust has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of a Department of Child Services investigation.

Foust has retained the Isaacs Law Firm, which issued a statement on his behalf.

“Our law firm has been retained by Campbell County High School Principal Benjamin Foust. Principal Foust denies any allegations of wrongdoing or inappropriate conduct. The firm is conducting a comprehensive investigation to address the accusations and are confident they’ll be resolved in the near future.” Attorney Gregory P. Isaacs

No other details were immediately available.