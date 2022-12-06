LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) — A body was found in Norris Lake Tuesday morning according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

A statement from a sheriff’s office spokesperson shared that the body was recovered near Heatherly Point Dr. in Campbell County. The call about the body came in shortly after 11 a.m. according to the spokesperson.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

The sheriff’s office is investigating and had no further information available to share.