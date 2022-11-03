KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A wildland fire burning near the Tennessee-Kentucky border in Campbell County is under control, according to Campbell County dispatch. It is one of two fires that began last night in East Tennessee.

The wildland fire in Campbell County was first reported late Wednesday night. The Forestry Division data map states it’s located in Duff, Tenn. off of 25 West and was initially reported as 5 acres in size.

As of last night, the fire had burned about 65 acres near near North Highway 25. The main area burning is amid mountainous terrain.

Campbell County dispatch personnel told WATE 6 On Your Side although the fire had grown to 65 acres, fire crews had control of it, and it was not a threat to any structures or people.

Meanwhile a fire in Roane County near I-40 West has burned more than 200 acres.

Last week, the Division of Forestry restricted outdoor debris burning due to the dry conditions.