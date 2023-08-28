CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A suspect who led several law enforcement agencies on a pursuit in Campbell County remains at large on Monday.

Caryville officers on Friday, Aug. 25 took one of two suspects into custody after a vehicle pursuit that continued on foot. The other suspect remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and Caryville Police Department began a vehicle pursuit of a stolen Chevy Equinox from Michigan around 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25 after attempting a traffic stop on Flatwoods Road. The vehicle had previously fled from Williamsburg Police Department and Jellico Police Department.

The stolen vehicle crashed just before Wilson Cemetery on Flatwoods Road. Two suspects fled on foot into the woods. Knox County Sheriff’s Office Aviation and K9 officers from the LaFollette Police Department were deployed to the area.

After several hours, the suspects were located on Ollis Creek Trail. Gunfire was exchanged with an unknown suspect. A Caryville Police Department release said it is believed that nobody was struck.

U.S. Marshals, Blount County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team personnel, and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office joined the search. Around 9:40 p.m., a Caryville officer found one suspect on Luther Siebers Boulevard near the Eagle Rock Resort Campground and took him into custody.

As of Aug. 28, the other suspect remains at large. He is believed to be armed and dangerous. If seen, the public is asked to not approach the suspect and call 911.