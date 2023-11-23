LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) – Three children and a man were taken to Knoxville area hospitals after a house fire Thanksgiving morning, according to the Campbell County Rural Fire Service.

The fire occurred at around 10:30 a.m. at a house on Magnolia Lane just off of Davis Chapel Road.

Captain Daniel Lawson said the adult male and children were transported via ambulance to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital with injuries suffered in the fire.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene. The fire is out and not endangering any other structures.