CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A multivehicle crash along Interstate 75 in Campbell County closed the southbound lanes early Thursday morning.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation shared initial information on the crash around 5:54 a.m., with spokesperson Mark Nagi tweeting it occurred at mile marker 134 near the Caryville exit.

WATE 6 On Your Side confirmed with Campbell County dispatchers that the crash is believed to have involved three vehicles. We have a crew at the scene.

Emergency crews including the Caryville Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol have responded to the scene. No further details were yet available.

