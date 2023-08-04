CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is facing drug charges after a Campbell County investigation into fraudulent driving school and DUI school certificates that were submitted to courts, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

A Facebook post from the agency on Friday that a search warrant was executed at the Ridge Road home of Lester Wayne Barnaby, 68, in Caryville on Tuesday.

According to the post, the search warrant was obtained after the Criminal Investigation Division began investigating Barnaby for allegedly creating the fraudulent certificates, which were submitted to courts in multiple jurisdictions including the Campbell County Court system.

During the search, deputies found computers, electronic storage devices, printers, firearms, narcotics and more than $5,600 in cash the post says.

CCSO said Barnaby was arrested and charged with possession of schedule II controlled substance for resale hydrocodone, schedule V controlled substance for resale gabapentin, schedule VI controlled substance for resale Marijuana, drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Barnaby was taken to the Campbell County Jail.

The Caryville Police Department assisted CCSO with the execution of the search warrant.