KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Campbell County on Saturday, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The preliminary report from THP says the crash happened around 6 p.m. on March 18, on Tackett Loop, which is located between Caryville and Beech Grove. Allison Ruley, 52, died in the crash.

According to the report, Ruley was driving the ATV north on Tackett Loop when it went left the right side of the roadway. After travelling down an embankment, the ATV overturned and struck a tree.

Rule was the only person listed in the report. The report says she was not wearing a helmet.