KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A former corrections officer has been indicted on charges related to bringing contraband into the Campbell County Jail, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

In March, the TBI began investigating allegations of misconduct involving Michael J. McCarty, 43. According to a release, agents found that McCarty “used his position as a corrections officer to bring contraband into the Campbell County Jail to give inmates in exchange for payments.”

McCarty was fired from his position by the department following this investigation.

McCarty has been indicted on two counts of official misconduct on Friday, July 21, by the Campbell County Grand Jury. He was arrested on Monday, July 24 and booked into the Campbell County Jail on a $10,000 bond.