CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Four people have been charged in relation to an overdose death that happened in January, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

On January 29, TBI special investigators and the Lafollette Police Department began investigating the death of Rosezetta Wilson Morris, 50, after she was found dead at her home on the 500 block of West 4th Street in Lafollette. The TBI said her cause of death was determined to be an overdose caused by fentanyl toxicity.

During the joint investigation, agents determined that four people were involved in distributing the drugs that led to Morris’ death.

According to the TBI, the Campbell County Grand Jury returned indictments charging all four in connection to Morris’ death. The TBI said those charged include:

Helena Sue Wilson, 52, of LaFollette: One count of Second Degree Murder, one count of Sell of Schedule II – Fentanyl, and one count of Delivery of Schedule II – Fentanyl.

Latasha Denise Wilson, 36, of LaFollette: One count of Facilitation to Second Degree Murder.

Christy Marie Wilson, 35, of Caryville: One count of Second Degree Murder and one count of Delivery of Schedule II – Fentanyl.

Claude Edward Collins, Jr. 59, of LaFollette: One count of Second Degree Murder, one count of Sell of Schedule II – Fentanyl.

On Friday, Helena Wilson, Latasha Wilson, and Collins were arrested and booked into the Campbell County Jail, according to the TBI. They added that Christy Wilson was served in the Campbell County Jail, where she was already being held on unrelated charges.