LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman was reported to be stabbed Friday, Aug. 5 after attempting to transfer a man to the Tennova Hospital.

LaFollette Police Department responded to an incident involving a woman who tried to provide mobile crisis services to a man.

Cameron Jones (Courtesy of Knox County Sheriff’s Department)

Angela Worley, 54, of Jacksboro, was contacted by Cameron Jones, 40, of LaFollette so that she could drive him to Tennova Hospital.

According to LaFollette Police, Worley was on her way to get Jones, when she saw him walking down the road. She stopped and picked him up and continued to drive to the hospital.

LaFollette Police said during the drive to the hospital, Jones slams the car into park and starts stabbing Worley.

Worley then got out of the car and flagged another driver for help. The driver stopped and drove Worley to the Tennova Emergency Room where she was later transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Worley had reports of injuries on her neck, arm and chest. She is currently in stable condition, LaFollette Police said.

Jones was arrested for the incident and charged with attempted criminal homicide. He is being held in Knox County Jail and waiting for his court appearance.