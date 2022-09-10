CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — County singer John Michael Montgomery and two others were injured when his tour bus crashed in Tennessee near the Kentucky state line.

The 57-year-old singer was a passenger on a 2001 Prevost Featherlite bus traveling south on I-75 just south of Jellico when it veered off the interstate, struck an embankment and overturned, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report.

“Despite some cuts and broken ribs, I am doing well,” the singer said in a statement. The singer said he was on his way to a concert in North Carolina at the time of the crash.

Marc Wood of Frankfort, KY; and passenger William Salyer of Staffordsville, KY were also injured in the crash, according to the THP report.

Montgomery, who hails from Nicholasville, Kentucky, has released 10 studio albums and had more than 30 singles on the Billboard country charts, including “I Love the Way You Love Me,” “Life’s a Dance,” and “I Swear.” He is the father of country singer Walker Montgomery and brother to Eddie Montgomery, with whom he performed as part of the band Montgomery Gentry.

“Thanks to everyone for your concern,” Montgomery said.

Photos and video at the scene show the bus on its side in the middle of the interstate, and being set upright by a towing company.

The report also states that Montgomery and Wood were using seat belts, but Salyer was not wearing one.

“I will take some time over the next couple of weeks to heal and be back on the road soon,” Montgomery said. “I am grateful to the medics and highway patrol for their quick response to this difficult situation.”

There are no pending charges in the wreck.