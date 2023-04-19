Knoxville, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man is under arrest on a murder charge after a Campbell County man died due to an overdose caused by fentanyl and methamphetamine toxicity.

A Campbell County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging DeAnthony Gilmore-Page, 32, with one count of second degree murder. Gilmore-Page was taken into custody Wednesday.

Abraham Zenas Wallace, 44, was found dead in the 300 block of Cumberland Overlook Lane in Jacksboro in April 2021. Wallace’s death was investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Glimore-Page “was one of the individuals responsible for distributing the drugs to him,” said a Leslie Earhart, public information officer for TBI.

Sonya Kay Brotherton, 36, of Jacksboro is also charged in connection with her husband’s death. She is charged with second degree murder and delivery of Schedule II.

Gilmore-Page is being held in the Campbell County Jail on a $100,000 bond.