KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The next Lafollette Police Chief has been chosen following Chief Bill Roehl announcing his retirement.

During Tuesday night’s city council meeting, there was a unanimous vote to promote Captain Steve Wallen to chief following Roehl’s retirement. Roehl’s last day will be September 1 and Wallen’s first day as chief will be August 13.

Wallen and Roehl in 2016 (LaFollette Police)

Roehl has been with the LPD since August 2015. Before LaFollette, he worked at the Knoxville Police Department for 31 years. During his time at KPD, he worked his way through the ranks eventually reaching the rank of Deputy Chief of Patrol. He also severed as the Division Commander for the Criminal Investigations Division for five years before heading up the Patrol Division.

At this time, Captain Steve Wallen works alongside two other officers in the Criminal Investigations Unit. According to a press release from LPD, Wallen was previously placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into a missing citation. The investigation would lead to District Attorney Jared Effler finding Wallen’s action was not criminal.