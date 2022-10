LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person received minor injuries after a house fire on North 15th Street, according to Jimmy Pack with LaFollette Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a house fire on North 15th near the 13th Street underpass in around 10:30 a.m.

Courtesy of WLAF

The fire was reported to be minor and was extinguished.

A woman was taken to LaFollette Medical Center for minor smoke inhalation injuries.