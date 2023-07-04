LAFOLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) — A LaFollette man is facing charges including aggravated robbery after police responded to a convenience store on Tuesday, July 4, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the scene on the 2900 block of General Carl W. Stiner Highway in LaFollette just before 7:45 a.m.

In a release, the sheriff’s office said they found Brandon Lee Leach, 41, of LaFollette armed with a knife inside the Big O’s Convenience Store armed.

The sheriff’s office says Leach was apprehended with “minimal incident” and was then taken to the Campbell County Jail.

Leach is facing charges of aggravated robbery, theft of under $999, attempted escape, and three counts of aggravated reckless endangerment.