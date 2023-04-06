LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) — A LaFollette man has been indicted on attempted murder and arson charges following a 2022 house fire investigation, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Phillip Justin Williams, 34, has been charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of arson.

The 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler requested a joint investigation between TBI agents and Campbell County Sheriff’s Office in a house fire incident on the 200 block of Magnolia Lane.

Agents and investigators determined that the fire was “intentionally set.”

According to the TBI news release, the investigation revealed that Williams, who was also the homeowner, was responsible for starting the fire. Investigators also say that Williams disabled the brakes on the vehicle driven by his estranged wife prior to the fire.

Williams has been arrested and booked into the Campbell County Jail. His bond has been set to $150,000.