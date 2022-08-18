LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) — An emergency response training exercise is being staged at the LaFollette Medical Center on August 24.

Tennova Healthcare, which operates the medical center, has planned the disaster drill. It will involve numerous emergency units responding to the scene. The LaFollette Police Department, LaFollette Fire Department, Campbell County Emergency Management Agency, LaFollette 911 Center, Medic Regional Blood Center, Regional Medical Communications Center, and Emergency Medical Services could each be involved in the drill.

In addition to the emergency departments, other hospital departments will also participate in the drill including the Health and Rehab Center, Admitting/Registration, Engineering, Environmental Services, Imaging/Radiology, Inpatient Units, Rural Health Clinics, and Laboratory Services.

This drill is meant to make sure the hospital is prepared for mass casualty and other emergency events as emergency preparedness is a top priority for Tennova Healthcare. According to a release, at least two drills are held at each Tennova facility every year.

Tennova is also warning community members that the drill will cause increased police/EMS activity at and near the medical center. The drill is planned to run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on August 24.