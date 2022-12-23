LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Campbell County Rural Fire Service captain says he was “at the right place at the right time” early Friday after a mother and daughter accidentally locked themselves out of their home in the LaFollette area. By the time he arrived, they had started to experience the effects of hypothermia.

“In this type of weather, if you’re not dressed for it, it doesn’t take very long at all to start suffering from hypothermia,” Daniel Lawson, CCRFS captain, said in an interview with WATE 6 On Your Side.

Capt. Daniel Lawson. (Photo via Zoom call with WATE)

EMS was dispatched to the incident, and Lawson also responded since he was less than two minutes from the scene. When he arrived at the apartment, he found the mother and daughter outside; he says the daughter already had ice forming around her nose and on her face.

“These folks were leaving to go to the store, and they were not dressed to be outside for any extended amount of time,” Lawson said.

Temperature readings early Friday in the Campbell County area ranged around 3-5° Fahrenheit after tumbling overnight. Winter weather, in the form of an Arctic air mass, moved through East Tennessee late Thursday night into Friday morning with dangerous wind chill values and windy conditions. The expected high on Friday is 13°F.

Hypothermia affects the body by slowly shutting organs down and slowing blood flow by thickening due to a temperature drop. Lawson said a lot of the time, people who suffer from hypothermia usually will hallucinate and become lethargic and slow to respond. He also said if they can keep moving, that keeps the blood flowing.

Lawson was able to gain entrance into their apartment, get them back inside, and started the rewarming process.

“The body temperatures of these individuals were down quite a bit,” Lawson said. “It took a while for the rewarming process. I was covering them up with blankets, extra heaters in the residence, getting their body temperatures back up to the levels they needed to be.”

“We were able to get them warmed up,” he said. “They were very lethargic to start off with. Once we started getting their body temperatures back up, they started responding, answering questions much better. The daughter definitely helped save both their lives. She went door-to-door and finally got a neighbor to answer which is who dialed 911.”

Lawson said when they thanked him, he told them, “The good Lord just put me at the right place at the right time. To be able to be there to help them get back into their apartment quicker and gain access back to their apartment.”