JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — The Jacksboro Police Department lost its chief and other officers Monday. The newly appointed chief, Daniel Smith, told WATE that the only officer who didn’t leave was Franklin Ayers. Ayers is now the assistant chief, leaving the department with only two full-time staff.

Now, there’s a call for help, but they didn’t have to look far as the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department plans to assist.

“We received several phone calls,” Sheriff Wayne Barton said. “The city attorney came by to ask if we would assist for calls of service and answering those calls, and of course, we agreed, yes, we will assist in any way necessary.”

Both the sheriff’s department and the LaFollette Police Department are on board to help Jacksboro Police. Sheriff Barton said they have a car that is designated for the area.

“It will be a greater call volume for us, but with it being here in Jacksboro all of the administration here are all certified law enforcement officers so if something happens and calls start getting backed up, any of us here in the office can go and answer those calls,” Barton said.

So, regardless of where those reside within Jacksboro, the call will still be answered.

“We want to assure the citizens of Campbell County that the sheriff’s office is here,” Barton said. “That’s what we’re here for, to protect and serve the citizens of Campbell County regardless of what their address is.”

Newly appointed chief Smith also stated that the department was already short-staffed. They had three officers before the incident, and to be fully staffed, they needed six.

WATE is working to learn what may have caused the officers to walk away from their jobs.