CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is in custody after a two-day pursuit following a crash on the interstate in Campbell County on Friday morning.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper responded, around 5 a.m., to a car crashing into a property on I-75 near LaFollette (mile marker 143). According to the THP preliminary report, the driver “at fault,” Daniel Portillo, fled on foot into the woods during the investigation.

THP Aviation responded to the area to look for Portillo. On Friday night, a trooper saw Portillo walking near a Shoney’s at a highway exit. The trooper attempted to make contact but Portillo fled on foot into a lake near Cove Lake State Park.

Portillo reportedly jumped into the lake and began to swim across.

According to THP, the troopers attempted to get Portillo safely out of the water. However, the search was soon called off.

On Saturday morning, Campbell County deputies and park rangers searched for Portillo. A Cove Lake Park ranger found him hiding in the wood line of the lake.

Portillo was charged with aggravated assault, recklessness endangerment and resisting arrest. He also has outstanding warrants from Knox and Blount Counties.

He was sent to a local hospital for medical treatment and booked into the Campbell County Jail.