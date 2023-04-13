CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people and a dog were killed after a March crash on I-40 in Smith County, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

On March 16, 2022, law enforcement responded to I-40 East after reports of a semi tractor-trailer jack-knifed and blocked both lanes of traffic. Then a second crash happened involving multiple vehicles and three tractor-trailers.

36-year-old Brandon Lee Brock, of LaFollette, the driver of the semi, was arrested by Campbell County deputies on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. He is currently being held at the Campbell County Jail.

Brock will be taken to Smith County to face charges of two counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of criminally negligent homicide.