LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tennessee man is dead after a tree fell on him while he was riding a motorcycle in Campbell County on Friday.

Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to Demory Road in LaFollette around 7:07 p.m. on March 3. According to the preliminary report, 56-year-old Tony Wallace was riding south when a tree fell and hit his motorcycle’s front tire.

Wallace’s motorcycle then crashed into the middle of the road. He reportedly died after the tree hit him.

On Friday, strong winds and heavy storms were moving across East Tennessee. WATE gathered photos and videos of fallen trees in yards, roads and on top of homes.