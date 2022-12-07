LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are investigating an incident involving a man who was shot after a domestic disturbance call Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from Lafollette Police Department.

Lafollette police say they responded to Linden Avenue where they encountered a man and a woman.

Police reported that the man was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.

The woman was detained by police.

The investigation is ongoing and further information will be released soon, according to LaFollette Police Department.