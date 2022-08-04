CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Campbell County has a new mayor after E.L. Morton lost re-election to Jack Lynch.

According to the unofficial results, Lynch earned 43.97% of the vote while Morton earned 29.26%. The third candidate, Robert L. Higginbotham, took the final 26.77%.

Lynch is a former Campbell County Schools teacher, He also taught GED calls in Campbell County Jail for over 10 years. He earned his degree from Lincoln Memorial University. The native of Lafollette previously said that he wants to improve the basic services in the county.

Lynch will be the first new mayor since 2014 when Morton was first elected.