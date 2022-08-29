JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — A deadly plane crash that took place at the Campbell County Airport has left the community and the family of the pilot, Jimmy Cole, grieving the tragic loss.

“He sure was loved by a lot of people and he just loved flying,” Jimmy’s brother Daryl Cole said. “If there was anything he could do, it had to do with flying. It was hard to get him to do anything else.”

From flying planes to hang gliding, both were Jimmy’s passions.

“Just know, he died loving what he does, he died loving it, loving what he did,” Daryl said.

Early Monday afternoon Jimmy was taking off from the Col. Tommy C. Stiner Airfield when his plane crashed just outside the airport in Jacksboro.

“My heart is broken,” Daryl said. “He was as ornery as a mule and as lovable as a teddy bear.”

Jimmy was the oldest of 12 and his brother said as much as he enjoyed being in the air, he loved his community just as much. He’s even known for helping to create the iconic dragon landmark that watches over I-75 in Campbell County.

Jimmy’s commitment to the dragon is just one of the many memories Daryl will never forget.

“I’ve done so much with him, we worked on the dragon together, we went to the Outer Banks together, offshore fishing, everything. Anything and everything. He was just a great guy to go and do stuff with,” Daryl said.

With all of the memories, Daryl said it won’t be easy, knowing his brother won’t be by his side to share future moments.

“It’s just so sad that I have to say goodbye to him. He will forever be missed. Rest easy my brother.” Daryl Cole

An NTSB investigator is expected to be on the scene early Tuesday to document and begin the investigation. A typical NTSB investigation can take 12-24 months to complete and determine a cause.