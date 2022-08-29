JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a plane crash in Jacksboro. Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton confirms the crash was fatal.

The crash took place at the Campbell County Airport, also known as the Col. Tommy C Stiner Airfield, on Memorial Lane according to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office.

Morton also said the crash happened around 1 p.m. and the airport will be shut down for some time. The Federal Aviation Administration has been called in to investigate.

The sheriff’s office is still working to learn more about the crash. WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew headed to the scene.

According to the airport’s website, it is used in a variety of ways, including personal travel on smaller aircraft, business travel, and recreational flying.