JELLICO, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley Authority will execute a planned 10-hour outage for all customers of Jellico Utilities over the weekend.

The outage will start at approximately 10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 to allow TVA to complete essential system maintenance.

It is expected to conclude on around 8 a.m. the following morning.

“We sincerely appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this period,” Jellico Utilities wrote on social media. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and assure you that every effort will be made to minimize the duration of the interruption.”

According to their website, Jellico Utilities serves approximately 4,500 electric, 1,700 water, and 1,000 wastewater customers in portions of Campbell County, TN and Whitley County, KY.