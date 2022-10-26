CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More than 200 new jobs are coming to Caryville as Gold Creek Foods is investing $15 million to establish manufacturing operations in Campbell County, officials announced Wednesday. Gold Creek Foods in acquiring the assets of Campos Foods LLC, which had shut down its beef processing operations earlier this year.

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, and Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced the move as one of the nation’s largest poultry processing companies aims to create more jobs and hiring is already underway.

The processing plant vacated by Campos Foods and acquired by Gold Creek Foods is getting updated and converted into a poultry processing facility; with a plan to increase production by running 50 million pounds of par-fried and fully cooked chicken products per year.

With the addition to the Caryville plant, Gold Creek Foods will employ more than 3,500 people across its operations in Georgia and Tennessee.

“We are so excited for the employees that will go back to work and for their families that will have a better Christmas than expected thanks to the great investment of Gold Creek Foods,” Jack Lynch, Campbell County mayor, said in a news release. “Thank you to our partners at the industrial development board, county commission and State of Tennessee for their efforts in bringing this great company to our community, which will positively impact Campbell County for years to come.”

GCF was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Gainesville, Ga. The company is one of the nation’s largest full-service chicken processors.

Production is expected to reach full capacity by February 2023. GCF says those interested in working at GCF can apply here.

“I thank Gold Creek Foods for placing its trust in Tennessee and strengthening our position as one of the fastest growing states in the country,” Gov. Lee stated in a news release. “This significant investment in Campbell County will create more than 200 jobs for Tennesseans, and I look forward to seeing how the region is positively impacted in the years to come.”