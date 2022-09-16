JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — Nearly three weeks after a plane crash in Campbell County left one man dead, a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has been released.

The NTSB on Sept. 16 released the Aviation Accident Preliminary Report for the fatal crash that happened on August 29.

The report explains that a friend of the pilot, Jimmy Cole, said that Cole had purchased the plane a day before the accident, and that it was his first flight in 20 years. The friend is quoted as saying that Cole wanted to, “take it up for a flight.”

According to the report, Cole’s friend said that the plane took off from the runway “real early” before it made a sharp left turn and went below the tree line. Cole’s friend then contacted local authorities and waited for them to arrive, NTSB said.

It was found that the plane came to a rest nose down in a field next to the airport runway, according to NTSB. The wreckage was recovered and has been retained for further investigation.