KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The reconstruction of the elk viewing tower on Hatfield Knob of North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area is completed.

A ribbon cutting was held on August 17 to commemorate the opening. During the ceremony, the tower was named in honor of Terry and Jane Lewis. This couple has dedicated a large amount of time and resources in helping Tennessee’s elk herd thrive. According to the TWRA, they led the construction of the new, handicap-accessible tower and the original tower, which was constructed in 2005.

“It’s been a long journey. We certainly want to thank all of the volunteers that helped put this tower together and this viewing area for all the people to come and see,” said Lewis. “One of our efforts was to create a high probability of viewing opportunities and I think you have it right here.”

Terry and Jane Lewis, along with members of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission, cut the ribbon to officially open the new elk viewing tower on Hatfield Knob. (Photo via TWRA)

TWRA Executive Director Jason Maxedon and the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission joined the Tennessee Wildlife Federation, Campbell Outdoor Recreation Association, the Nature Conservancy, Clinch Powell, the National Wild Turkey Federation, and several others to celebrate the opening.

The tower and the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area have been draws of Campbell County for a long time according to the TWRA. The tower was built to provide a space for people to view the elk that roam the area. A study conducted by the University of Tennessee at Knoxville found the tower is visited 16,000 times per year by both in- and out-of-state tourists.

People can view the area and possibly see some elk on the TWRA’s Live Elk Cam. Elk were first released in 2000 onto Horsebone Ridge in the now NCWMA. Learn more about what’s next for elk in Tennessee.