LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) — An overnight shooting in the Grantsboro area of LaFollette has prompted an investigation, according to Campbell County dispatch. A search is also underway for the person(s) believed to be responsible.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into the shooting, which was reported at around 12:15 a.m. Friday. One person was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, while another person believed to be involved refused medical treatment.

No one suffered life-threatening injuries, per dispatch. No further details were yet available.

