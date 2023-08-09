LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation into multiple gunshots being fired at a vehicle last week led to the arrest of a 30-year-old man.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Avery Anthony Bowens with three counts of attempted criminal homicide and three counts of aggravated kidnapping.

CCSO said deputies responded to Country Oaks Lane in the Grantsboro community on Aug. 4 for a possible shooting. Dispatch told the deputies that a suspect shot into a vehicle with a rifle.

Three people were injured with non-life-threatening injuries, CCSO said. The identities of the victims were not released.

During the investigation, the CCSO Criminal Investigation Division conducted interviews and collected pieces of evidence related to the shooting. This pointed to a person of interest, later identified as Bowens.

On Aug. 8, Bowens was arrested.

CCSO said a search warrant was obtained to search Bowens’ home. Detectives found what they believe was evidence in connection to the shooting.

The LaFollette Police Department, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney’s Office are investigating the case.