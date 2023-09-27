LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 72-year-old Campbell County man who has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely.

Robert Lawson was last seen on Tuesday afternoon in the area of Pleasant Ridge Road in LaFollette; he may be traveling on a bronze Honda Foreman Rubicon four-wheeler.

If you see him, call the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 423-912-1559 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Authorities say nearly 400 people go missing in Tennessee each year. That’s five people for every 100,000. Check this list of people missing from East Tennessee to see if you can help locate someone.