JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation into allegations of an assault involving a Campbell County teacher is currently underway.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, at the request of the 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler, special agents began an investigation into a Campbell County High School teacher after an alleged assault.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.