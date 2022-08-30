CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a teenage girl was found dead Tuesday in Caryville.

A 17-year-old girl was found dead on Tennessee Street at 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday, a Caryville Police Department spokesperson said.

Police said a male subject sought for questioning has been located after investigators issued a ‘Be on the Look out’ alert. The Tennessee Highway Police assisted in the search for the subject.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

The investigation remains ongoing.