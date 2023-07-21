CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Campbell County that happened Friday morning.

The crash happened on I-75 North at mile marker 153, between Newcomb and Elk Valley, around 5 a.m., according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

TDOT Spokesperson Mark Nagi shared about the crash causing a lane closure around 6:30 a.m.

Campbell County dispatch told WATE that the crash involved a pedestrian. A THP spokesperson later confirmed that the crash was fatal.

No other details were released as THP said the crash is still under investigation.