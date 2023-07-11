ROCKY TOP, Tenn. (WATE) —A Kentucky man whose car was found in Campbell County by state troopers nearly a week ago was found dead, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The law enforcement agency said on Facebook Tuesday that troopers found a white four-door Lexus belonging to Jacob Kennamer, of Kentucky, parked alongside I-75 North in Campbell County on Sunday, July 9.

Tennessee Highway Patrol continued to search for Kennamer Saturday morning. THP shared that THP Knoxville Strike Team, Equu Search, Lafollette Rescue Squad, Jellico Rescue Squad, TEMA, State Park, and Morgan Co Prison/K9 had been searching for Kennamer since 7 a.m.

Around 1:30 p.m., THP said Kennamer was found dead in Campbell County along I-75.

“After an extensive collaborative search effort to locate Jacob Kennamer we regretfully report the results are not what we had hoped for.” THP said. “Please keep his family in your prayers.”

THP says Kennamer was believed to be armed and dangerous. He was last known to rent a hotel room in the city of Rocky Top. According to THP, was suspected that Kennamer may be experiencing a medical emergency.

Photos of Jacob Kennamer provided by THP.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to dial 911 or contact THP Lt. William Bruce at 865-544-3384, option 0.