CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A crash involving three commercial vehicles created a long-term closure on a Campbell County highway, according to TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi.

The TDOT Smartway Map stated the crash happened around 7:48 p.m. on I-75 South, near Cove Lake in Caryville. The crash also involves a tractor-trailer and hazmat situation.

“This expected to be a long-term closure on I-75 South at mile marker 135 in Campbell County,” Nagi tweeted.

Traffic will be heavy near the Cove Lake area.