CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Two young men are dead after an ATV accident in Campbell County.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Garret Baird of Pine Knot, Ky., and 22-year-old Jonathan Newport of Oneida were both killed in the accident on Old Highway 63.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. Saturday, October 8.

Troopers say Newport and Baird were traveling in a Polaris Razor ATV northbound on Highway 63 and attempted to make a left-hand turn. The Razor went off the right side of the road and struck a concrete train trestle then started to spin. Both men were ejected and the Razor came to a stop in a creek.

Scott County Sheriff Brian Keeton writing on Facebook, “We offer our most heartfelt prayers, love and condolences to these fine families and their friends.”