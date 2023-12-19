KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On December 19, Campbell County High School teacher Christopher Michael Monaghan, 47, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals’ Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force.

Officers with the U.S. Marshals’ Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force located and apprehended Monaghan on West LaFollett Church Road on his way to school according to a release.

The marshals said Monaghan was wanted by the Orange County, Florida, Sheriff’s Office for one count of Sexual Battery on a Child Under 12. He was apprehended in Campbell County.

The release said that Florida investigators worked with the U.S. Marshals’ Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force in Orlando to locate Monaghan due to the seriousness of the charges. The investigation led them to East Tennessee.

Monaghan is currently held in Campbell County Jail, awaiting extradition to Florida to face his charges according to the release.

The arrest team comprised Deputy U.S. Marshals, officers from Anderson County and Blount County Sheriff’s Office, and officers from the Lafollette Police Department.