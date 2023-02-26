CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Highway Patrol is asking the public to secure all items before driving after a pry bar damaged a car in Campbell County on Sunday.

According to THP, around 1:01 p.m., a Sedan hit the pry bar that was in the road on I-75. The pry bar came up and hit the windshield. In the photos, the pry bar is shown sticking out of the damaged glass.

“You are responsible if something falls off your vehicle and causes damage, injury, or death to someone. Please make sure all items are secured when driving,” THP wrote on Twitter.

THP is encouraging the community to keep the roads clear to prevent injuries or damages.