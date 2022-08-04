LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennesee Bureau of Investigation as well as the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide in which four people died.

Sheriff Robbie Goins says he’s shocked by the incident because the area is a fairly quiet place.

“It’s sad for the loss of life, however, it happens but particularly this today,” Goins said. “We don’t have that happen here.”

Campbell County deputies were called to the home on Log Home Lane around 3 p.m. Wednesday for a welfare check, according to the sheriff.

He said, “We noticed a body close to a window and made entry. What we got now, we found four bodies in the home, it appears to be a murder-suicide.”

Deputies had to force their way in after not receiving a response from anyone inside. The sheriff’s department visited the home last week as well.

“Last week we had what appeared to be a natural death with a male subject here,” Goins said. “And the welfare check was from the funeral home I think trying to make contact with some of the family here.”

The sheriff reports the man who died last week was the father of the family that lived at the home where the murder-suicide took place and none of the victims appeared to be young children.

Authorities say they found the weapon they believe was used in the murder-suicide. They also found a number of family pets.

“They had quite a few pets so we’re making arrangements now to get those,” he added. “They’re never easy. You got a job to do first and foremost but mainly it’s the sadness of the loss of life, mental illness, and we see that a lot unfortunately nowadays in law enforcement and it’s sad.”

The identities of the family have not been released.