KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Campbell County woman is facing fraud charges after an investigation by special agents with the Medicaid Fraud Control Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Vicky Lynn Johnson, 49, has been accused of illegally obtaining medical assistance payments through the TennCare CHOICES program by submitting false claims for services that were never provided to a TennCare recipient.

The investigation, which began in January, was initiated after United Healthcare Community Plan, a TennCare Managed Care Organization, reported suspicious activity. According to the TBI, agents received information alleging that an employer was submitting claims for services that were not being provided by the program caregivers.

A TBI investigation found that Johnson submitted claims for services that were never provided between June 2021 and May 2023, resulting in unauthorized payments for medical assistance. The TBI said Johnson also submitted timesheets for a caregiver who was discovered to be dead.

The Campbell County Grand Jury indicted Johnson with two counts of TennCare Fraud, one count of Theft of Services over $10,000, one count of Theft of Services over $1,000, and eleven counts of Forgery on Sept. 20. Johnson turned herself in on Sept. 25 and was booked into the Campbell County Jail, where she is being held on a bond of $10,000.